IPL 2026: Axar Patel fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings. The penalty was imposed despite DC's thrilling three-wicket win which kept their playoff hopes alive. The IPL confirmed the fine in an official media advisory after Match No. 55 of the season at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Fine specifics Fine imposed on Axar The IPL clarified that this was Delhi Capitals's first over-rate offense of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. As a result, Axar Patel was fined ₹12 lakh. Despite the penalty being a minor setback, Axar would take greater satisfaction from Delhi's dramatic win in a must-win encounter against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Match highlights DC beat PBKS in high-scoring thriller Chasing a daunting 211-run target, Delhi Capitals were in trouble at 74/4 after Punjab Kings made early breakthroughs. However, captain Axar led from the front with a composed yet aggressive knock of 56 runs. David Miller then provided the finishing punch with a counter-attacking 51 as Delhi clawed their way back into the contest. Contributions from Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari ensured the chase was completed in just 19 overs, with DC finishing on 216/7.

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Opponent's innings Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer propel PBKS to big total Earlier, Punjab Kings had posted 210 runs for the loss of five wickets after a strong batting performance. Priyansh Arya gave them a flying start with a quickfire 56 off just 33 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed with 18 in an opening stand worth 78 runs. After the openers departed, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings superbly with an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off just 36 deliveries.

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