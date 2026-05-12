'Beaten, starved': Manipuri nanny alleges years-long abuse by IIM-Bangalore professor

A faculty member of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) and his wife have been booked after their Manipuri nanny accused them of abusing her for years. The alleged incidents took place at their residence on the campus from June 2021 to May 2026. The victim, a 23-year-old woman from Churachandpur district in Manipur , has filed a complaint detailing years of physical abuse and confinement.

Abuse allegations Nanny not given proper meals, phone seized In her complaint, the nanny alleged that she was not provided proper meals and was assaulted several times while she was working as a caretaker for the children of the couple, identified as Professor Amar and Anshu. She also claimed that her mobile phone was seized by the couple, restricting her communication with others. According to the FIR, the woman claimed she was assaulted whenever she spoke to others, but she did not disclose the occurrences earlier due to fear.

Claims Help given by neighbor She said the latest incident of alleged abuse took place around 2:30am on April 15 when the wife allegedly pulled her hair and physically attacked her. She further said that on May 4, she was denied food, prompting her to seek help from neighbors. She stated that her neighbors gave her food and allowed her to use a phone to contact her aunt, who resides in Bengaluru and is the president of the Kuki Students' Organization, Bangalore.

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