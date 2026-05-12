GitLab announces layoffs to go all-in on AI agents

GitLab, a leading software development platform, has announced plans to lay off employees as part of a major restructuring effort. The company's CEO Bill Staples said the move is aimed at reallocating resources toward the growing market for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. GitLab's shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Strategic pivot Repositioning GitLab for emerging opportunities In his memo to employees, Staples emphasized that the restructuring is not just about cost-cutting but repositioning GitLab for emerging AI-driven opportunities. He said most of the savings from this move would be reinvested into the business to accelerate its growth in the "agentic" era, which refers to using AI agents for automating and executing business tasks.

Operational changes Flattening organizational structure As part of the restructuring, GitLab plans to flatten its organizational structure by removing up to three layers of management. The company also intends to reorganize its research and development teams into some 60 smaller, empowered units with end-to-end ownership. These changes are aimed at streamlining operations and improving efficiency within the company.

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Tech integration Integrating AI into workflows Along with the organizational changes, GitLab also plans to integrate AI agents into its internal workflows. This would automate processes like reviews, approvals, and operational handoffs to improve speed and efficiency. Staples said while some roles may be enhanced by AI, others will be expanded to maintain momentum in the company's growth trajectory.

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Future vision The future of software engineering Staples also stressed on the fact that GitLab is evolving its strategy for the future of software engineering, where "Software will be built by machines, directed by people." He emphasized that as the cost of producing software collapses, demand for it will expand. Last year, developer platform markets were measured in tens of dollars per user per month; this year it's hundreds/user/month and headed to thousands.