'NTRNEEL' releases on June 11, 2027

Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's 'NTRNEEL' 1st look, title out soon

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:18 am May 12, 202611:18 am

What's the story

Telugu superstar Jr NTR will unveil the first look and title of his upcoming film with KGF director Prashanth Neel on the midnight of May 19, 2026, reported 123 Telugu. This will be right in time for NTR's birthday on May 20. The project, tentatively titled NTRNEEL, will hit theaters on June 11, 2027. Earlier, NTR had dropped a poster with him standing on rocky terrain. The caption read: "His reign... His soil... June 11, 2027... It is...."