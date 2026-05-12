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Home / News / Entertainment News / Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's 'NTRNEEL' 1st look, title out soon
Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's 'NTRNEEL' 1st look, title out soon
'NTRNEEL' releases on June 11, 2027

Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's 'NTRNEEL' 1st look, title out soon

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 12, 2026
11:18 am
What's the story

Telugu superstar Jr NTR will unveil the first look and title of his upcoming film with KGF director Prashanth Neel on the midnight of May 19, 2026, reported 123 Telugu. This will be right in time for NTR's birthday on May 20. The project, tentatively titled NTRNEEL, will hit theaters on June 11, 2027. Earlier, NTR had dropped a poster with him standing on rocky terrain. The caption read: "His reign... His soil... June 11, 2027... It is...."

Cast details

'NTRNEEL' also stars Rukmini Vasanth

The film, reportedly set to be titled Dragon, also stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The makers have been teasing the project by sharing posters and images of NTR while keeping his face hidden. One such image showed him flexing his muscular back and biceps with the caption: "The quieter it gets... the louder it's about to be."

Director's vision

Announcement of NTR-Trivikram Srinivas collaboration also expected

NTRNEEL will be NTR's first collaboration with Neel, known for his action-packed films. The film is expected to cater to both the director's and the actor's audiences. Along with NTRNEEL, the same portal also reported that an announcement regarding NTR's next project with director Trivikram Srinivas will be made on his birthday.

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