Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's 'NTRNEEL' 1st look, title out soon
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr NTR will unveil the first look and title of his upcoming film with KGF director Prashanth Neel on the midnight of May 19, 2026, reported 123 Telugu. This will be right in time for NTR's birthday on May 20. The project, tentatively titled NTRNEEL, will hit theaters on June 11, 2027. Earlier, NTR had dropped a poster with him standing on rocky terrain. The caption read: "His reign... His soil... June 11, 2027... It is...."
Cast details
'NTRNEEL' also stars Rukmini Vasanth
The film, reportedly set to be titled Dragon, also stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The makers have been teasing the project by sharing posters and images of NTR while keeping his face hidden. One such image showed him flexing his muscular back and biceps with the caption: "The quieter it gets... the louder it's about to be."
Director's vision
Announcement of NTR-Trivikram Srinivas collaboration also expected
NTRNEEL will be NTR's first collaboration with Neel, known for his action-packed films. The film is expected to cater to both the director's and the actor's audiences. Along with NTRNEEL, the same portal also reported that an announcement regarding NTR's next project with director Trivikram Srinivas will be made on his birthday.