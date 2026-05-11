IPL 2026: DC hand PBKS their fourth successive defeat

Delhi Capitals (DC) kept their hopes of making the IPL 2026 playoffs alive by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. The visitors successfully chased down 211, banking on stellar knocks from Axar Patel and David Miller. DC earlier slumped to 74/4 in the chase. PBKS, who were bolstered by Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer, suffered their fourth successive defeat of the season.

Chase How the chase panned out Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur made the most of Dharamsala's seamer-friendly conditions. While KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, and Sahil Parakh departed cheaply, Tristan Stubbs's untimely run-out reduced DC to 74/4. Axar and Miller then added a match-defining 64-run stand off just 34 balls. The DC skipper regained his form with some audacious strokes. Axar completed his half-century before falling to Marcus Stoinis.

Impact Miller's knock brings DC close to victory Axar's departure (56 off 30 balls) left DC reeling at 138/5 in 14 overs. Miller, who saw out Arshdeep's final over, attacked Marco Jansen and Ben Dwarshuis in successive overs. However, the latter cut short Miller's stay after conceding two successive maximums. Miller's 28-ball 51 had 3 fours and 4 sixes. The equation was down to 36 runs off the last three overs.

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Information Ashutosh, Madhav get DC home Ashutosh Sharma (24 off 10 balls) and Madhav Tiwari (18* off 8 balls) finally got DC home. The duo took Stoinis in remand, leaving 17 runs for the final two overs. Auqib Nabi Dar's maximum sealed the chase with an over to spare.

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Start Blazing start from Arya Earlier, Priyansh Arya took charge after PBKS were invited to bat. He started with a blazing six off Mitchell Starc. Arya's early counter-attack took PBKS to 50 in just 2.4 overs, their quickest team 50 in the IPL. He brought up a 24-ball half-century in the sixth over. Before the 10-over mark, Madhav Tiwari took his maiden IPL wicket in the form of Arya.

Records Notable feats for Arya Arya's 33-ball 56 was studded with 2 fours and 6 sixes. He entered the elite list of players who have hit a maximum on the first ball of an IPL match. Arya did this last year, too, against Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) in Mullanpur. According to Cricbuzz, this was the third time Arya smashed a six off the first ball of an IPL innings.

Information Another rapid 50-plus score According to ESPNcricinfo, Arya raced to his fifth half-century, in addition to a ton, in the IPL. And three of those 50-plus have come in Overs 1-6. Only RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has more such scores (4).

Captain's knock Iyer leads from the front Shreyas Iyer came to the rescue as Arya's untimely dismissal reduced the Kings to 97/2. He added 83 runs off 52 balls with Cooper Connolly, getting PBKS past 170. While the side lost successive wickets toward the end, Iyer returned unbeaten with 5 fours and 3 sixes. His 36-ball 59* powered the Kings to 210/5 in 20 overs.

Information Three successive 50-plus scores vs DC This was Iyer's third successive 50-plus score against DC in the IPL, the joint-most with Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, according to Cricbuzz. Iyer's last four IPL scores against DC read 59*, 71*, 53, and 33*.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers This was DC's second-highest successful chase in IPL history. Their previous highest (226 vs RR, Jaipur) came earlier this season. According to Cricbuzz, a 200-plus total was successfully chased for the first time in Dharamsala. This was the third-highest successful 200-plus chase after being three down for less than 50 runs in the tournament. Notably, the match saw no overs of spin.