IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer slams third successive half-century versus DC

Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2026 encounter at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Iyer's 36-ball 59* powered the Kings to 210/5 in 20 overs after DC elected to field. His exploits followed the early fireworks from Priyansh Arya. Notably, Iyer slammed his third successive half-century against the Capitals in the IPL.

Knock Iyer rescues PBKS in middle overs As mentioned, Priyansh Arya's blazing knock propelled PBKS to 72/0 in six overs. Prabhsimran Singh, who departed after struggling, exposed the PBKS skipper to the middle. Iyer came to the rescue as Arya's untimely dismissal reduced the Kings to 97/2. He added 83 runs off 52 balls with Cooper Connolly, getting PBKS past 170. While the side lost successive wickets toward the end, Iyer returned unbeaten with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Record Iyer versus DC This was Iyer's third successive 50-plus score against DC in the IPL, the joint-most with Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, according to Cricbuzz. Iyer's last four IPL scores against DC read 59*, 71*, 53, and 33*. The PBKS skipper now has 330 runs from seven IPL innings at an average of 82.50 against DC. His strike rate reads 157.14.

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