IPL: Priyansh Arya sets records with blazing knock against DC

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya continues his incredible run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) . He smashed a 33-ball 56 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Arya smacked a six off the match's very first ball, taking Mitchell Starc to the cleaners. He completed his half-century in the Powerplay, setting several records.

Knock Arya's blistering knock While Prabhsimran Singh farmed the strike, Arya took charge and smashed the DC bowlers in the Powerplay. Arya's early counter-attack took PBKS to 50 in just 2.4 overs, their quickest team 50 in the IPL. He brought up a 24-ball half-century in the sixth over. Before the 10-over mark, Madhav Tiwari took his maiden IPL wicket in the form of Arya. Arya's 33-ball 56 was studded with 2 fours and 6 sixes.

Record Six on the first ball Arya entered the elite list of players who have hit a maximum on the first ball of an IPL match. The list includes Naman Ojha (RR) against Brad Hodge (KKR) in Durban in 2009, Virat Kohli (RCB) against Varun Aaron (RR) in Bengaluru in 2019, Phil Salt (KKR) against Nuwan Thushara (MI) in Kolkata in 2024, and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) against Mitchell Starc (DC) in Jaipur in 2026. Arya did this last year, too, against Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) in Mullanpur.

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Information Third instance for Arya According to Cricbuzz, this was the third time Arya smashed a six off the first ball of an IPL innings. He is only behind Jaiswal on this list (four times).

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Information Another rapid 50-plus score According to ESPNcricinfo, Arya raced to his fifth half-century, in addition to a ton, in the IPL. And three of those 50-plus have come in Overs 1-6. Only RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has more such scores (4).