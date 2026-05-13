Sonia Gandhi admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for surgery
What's the story
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to undergo a minor surgical procedure, ANI reported. However, details regarding the nature of the procedure remain undisclosed. The 79-year-old leader, who has faced several health issues over the past few years, was hospitalized on Wednesday.
Health history
Gandhi hospitalized multiple times in recent years
Gandhi has been hospitalized multiple times in recent months. In March this year, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after feeling uneasy. Her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were with her during the hospitalization. Earlier this year in January, Sonia was also hospitalized due to respiratory discomfort, which doctors attributed to bronchial asthma aggravated by Delhi's winter and pollution levels.
Twitter Post
She is now back home: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh
#UPDATE | Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had a routine medical checkup at Medanta Hospital and is now back home: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh https://t.co/k5k2WHtk2s— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
Political journey
A look at her political career
A prominent figure in Indian politics for over two decades, she served as the Congress president twice and is currently a key player in the party's organizational and political affairs. Just a day ago, leaders from Kerala met her at her residence on Tuesday to offer their opinion on the next CM after the UDF, led by the Congress, made a comeback after 10 years. The Congress leadership has yet to announce the next chief minister.