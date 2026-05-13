Sonia Gandhi admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for surgery 

Gandhi has been hospitalized multiple times in recent months. In March this year, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after feeling uneasy. Her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , were with her during the hospitalization. Earlier this year in January, Sonia was also hospitalized due to respiratory discomfort, which doctors attributed to bronchial asthma aggravated by Delhi's winter and pollution levels.

Political journey

A look at her political career

A prominent figure in Indian politics for over two decades, she served as the Congress president twice and is currently a key player in the party's organizational and political affairs. Just a day ago, leaders from Kerala met her at her residence on Tuesday to offer their opinion on the next CM after the UDF, led by the Congress, made a comeback after 10 years. The Congress leadership has yet to announce the next chief minister.