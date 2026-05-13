Demi Moore weighs in on AI use in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Demi Moore recently spoke about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the film industry. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival , she said, "AI is here," and suggested that Hollywood should "find ways in which we can work with it." When asked if more regulations are needed, she admitted, "I don't know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not."

Industry adaptation 'Find ways in which we can work with it...' Moore stressed that resisting AI would be a losing battle. She said, "I think the reality is that to resist, I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness." "AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose." "So to find ways in which we can work with it I think, is a more valuable path to take."

Human touch 'What it can never replace is what true art comes...' Moore acknowledged the potential benefits of AI but emphasized that it could never replace the human experience. She said, "There's beautiful aspects of being able to utilize it, but the truth is, there really isn't anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical." "It comes from the soul. It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here."

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Political expression Moore also spoke about the impact of politics on cinema Moore was also asked if she thinks that speaking freely about politics could hurt the movie business. She said, "I would hope not." "Part of art is about expression, so if we start censoring ourselves, then I think we shut down the very core of our creativity, which is where we can discover truth and answers." Moore is a member of this year's competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival.

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