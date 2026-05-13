'Camp Rock 3' arrives on Disney this August

The third installment of the beloved Disney Channel movie series, Camp Rock, will premiere in August on both Disney+ and the Disney Channel. The news was confirmed by Disney Branded Television, which had announced the film's development last September. Original stars Joe Jonas , Nick Jonas , and Kevin Jonas are returning as executive producers alongside Demi Lovato , the star of the original movies.

Plot synopsis This is what happens in 'Camp Rock 3' The story of Camp Rock 3 picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. They return to Camp Rock to find the next big thing among campers who are vying for the chance to serve as their opening act. The film will explore how this competition tests friendships, creates unexpected alliances, and sparks romance.

New characters Meet the new campers The new campers in Camp Rock 3 include Sage (Liamani Segura), Desi (Hudson Stone), Fletch (Malachi Barton), Rosie (Lumi Pollack), Cliff (Casey Trotter), Callie (Brooklynn Pitts), and Madison (Ava Jean). The film will also see the return of Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie Torres, mother of Lovato's character Mitchie Torres.

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