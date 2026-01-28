LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Massive avalanche hits J&K's Sonamarg; Uttarakhand also issues warnings
Massive avalanche hits J&K's Sonamarg; Uttarakhand also issues warnings
The incident occurred at around 10:12pm

Massive avalanche hits J&K's Sonamarg; Uttarakhand also issues warnings

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 28, 2026
09:15 am
What's the story

A massive avalanche struck the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at around 10:12pm engulfing buildings and parts of the resort area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The district administration had issued a warning about a potential high-intensity avalanche just a day before the incident, PTI reported.

J&k

Snowfall began late Monday night

The avalanche occurred as fresh snowfall in Kashmir disturbed normal life. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed, and all flights from Srinagar airport were cancelled, leaving hundreds of tourists stuck in the valley. Snowfall began late Monday night, blanketing much of the region. Officials stated National Highway 44 was closed due to high snow accumulation near the Navyug tunnel in Qazigund and the Banihal segment.

Twitter Post

Video captures avalanche 

Advertisement

Avalanche warning

Uttarakhand on high alert after fresh snowfall

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, authorities have issued avalanche warnings for several high-altitude regions after fresh snowfall. This is the second spell of heavy snowfall in the state within a week. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has put all districts on alert considering the current conditions. A forecast from Chandigarh-based Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) predicted snowfall and avalanche activity in various high-altitude areas till Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Avalanche risk

Districts under orange and yellow alerts

Intermittent snowfall has been observed in Badrinath, Kedarnath, and the higher reaches of Uttarkashi since Monday night. Chakrata and Auli also witnessed fresh snow, attracting tourists. The DGRE warning placed Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag under an "orange" alert due to unstable snow cover with a high probability of natural avalanches. Pithoragarh was categorized as "yellow," indicating limited avalanche risk. In light of the orange alert, schools up to Class 12 were shut in several districts, including Dehradun.

Advertisement