Massive avalanche hits J&K's Sonamarg; Uttarakhand also issues warnings

A massive avalanche struck the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir 's Ganderbal district on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at around 10:12pm engulfing buildings and parts of the resort area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The district administration had issued a warning about a potential high-intensity avalanche just a day before the incident, PTI reported.

J&k Snowfall began late Monday night The avalanche occurred as fresh snowfall in Kashmir disturbed normal life. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed, and all flights from Srinagar airport were cancelled, leaving hundreds of tourists stuck in the valley. Snowfall began late Monday night, blanketing much of the region. Officials stated National Highway 44 was closed due to high snow accumulation near the Navyug tunnel in Qazigund and the Banihal segment.

Twitter Post Video captures avalanche Initial reports indicate a high-intensity avalanche in the Sonamarg area.



The avalanche occurred near the stretch where Inter Mountain Sonamarg and Sonamarg Inn Hotels are located, with some impact reported in the surrounding area.

Avalanche warning Uttarakhand on high alert after fresh snowfall Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, authorities have issued avalanche warnings for several high-altitude regions after fresh snowfall. This is the second spell of heavy snowfall in the state within a week. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has put all districts on alert considering the current conditions. A forecast from Chandigarh-based Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) predicted snowfall and avalanche activity in various high-altitude areas till Wednesday evening.

