WPL 2026: GG go second with win over DC

Gujarat Giants claimed a remarkable win over Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Vadodara. The Giants managed to defend 174, though DC recovered well from 85/5. Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana staged DC's comeback with a 66-run stand, but Sophie Devine defended nine runs in the final over. Earlier, Shree Charani took four wickets after Beth Mooney slammed a half-century.

Collapse DC falter in chase Despite getting a decent start, DC lost the dangerous Shafali Verma (14) in the third over. Although Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt propelled the Capitals past 50, the former fell to Devine. Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues, who steadied the ship with Wolvaardt, became Devine's second victim. Losing quick wickets, DC were soon down to 85/5. Chinelle Henry also departed as DC touched 100.

Partnership Prasad, Rana keep DC alive With experienced batters like Wolvaardt (24) and Marizanne Kapp (0) being sent back, the onus was on Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana. With 60 runs required in the last four overs, Prasad went berserk. She smashed Devine for four successive boundaries in the 17th over. Rana hammered a six on the final ball to collect 23 runs from the over.

Finish Devine denies DC victory Rana came into her own when 29 runs were required off 12 balls. Smashing Ashleigh Gardner for successive boundaries, Rana and Prasad helped DC plunder 20 runs from the over. DC smelled victory with just nine runs required off the final over. However, Devine dismissed both Rana (29 off 15 balls) and Prasad (47 off 24 balls) to steal a three-run win.

Information Record partnership for DC Rana and Prasad added 70 runs off just 31 balls after DC were down to 100/6. This is now the second-highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in the WPL.

Figures Devine shines with the ball Devine, who shone in the final over, finished with 4/37 from four overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad also took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the former recorded her maiden four-wicket haul in the WPL. The GG seamer now has 24 wickets from 25 WPL matches at an average of 20.08. Her tally includes an economy of 8.33.

Mooney GG powered by Mooney's half-century Mooney kept GG intact after losing her opening partner, Devine, early on. She held her end while Anushka Sharma smashed a 25-ball 39. The former shifted gears as Gardner departed before 100. Partnering with Wareham, Mooney took GG toward 130 thereafter. She finally fell to Nandni Sharma in the 17th over. Her 58-run hand had 7 fours.

Information Mooney's sixth WPL fifty According to ESPNcricinfo, Mooney completed her sixth half-century in the WPL. She has raced to 713 runs from 25 matches at an average of 33.95. Her tally includes a strike rate of 131.54.

Charani Charani takes four wickets As mentioned, Shree Charani was the standout bowler for the Capitals, taking four wickets. The left-arm spinner first defused the Anushka Sharma threat. The latter departed after scoring a 25-ball 39. Her next victims were Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, and Kashvee Gautam. Charani, the pick of DC's bowlers, conceded 31 runs in her four overs.

Information Maiden four-fer for Charani According to ESPNcricinfo, Charani recorded her maiden four-wicket haul in the WPL. Since making her WPL debut for DC last year, the Indian spinner has raced to 16 wickets from nine games at an average of 18.18. Her tally includes an economy of 8-plus.

Information Tanuja Kanwer rescues GG With Mooney's dismissal, GG were down to 135/6. The Giants, who were moving toward a collapse, were later rescued by Tanuja Kanwer. She smashed an 11-ball 21 (3 fours and 1 six), powering GG to 174/9.