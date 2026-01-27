Beth Mooney smashes her sixth WPL fifty: Key stats

Mooney kept GG intact after losing her opening partner, Sophie Devine , early on. She held her end while Anushka Sharma smashed a 25-ball 39. The former shifted gears as Gardner departed before 100. Partnering with Wareham, Mooney took GG toward 130 thereafter. She finally fell to Nandni Sharma in the 17th over. Her 58-run hand had 7 fours.

Stats

A look at her stats

According to ESPNcricinfo, Mooney completed her sixth half-century in the WPL. She has raced to 713 runs from 25 matches at an average of 33.95. Her tally includes a strike rate of 131.54. Notably, Mooney has been with the Giants since the inaugural WPL edition. Her maiden half-century of the ongoing season came in her seventh game.