Land Rover unveils new Defender Octa with stunning all-black exterior
What's the story
Land Rover has unveiled the latest variant of its flagship Defender, the 2026 Land Rover Defender Octa Black. The new model features a striking all-black exterior, with Narvik Black paint and 30 exterior components finished in either gloss or satin black. These include scuff plates, recovery hooks, exhaust tips, Land Rover badges, wheels and brake calipers. The Octa Black also gets updated headlights and taillights as well as a bigger touchscreen inside.
Design details
Carbon fiber trim and ebony leather seats inside
The Defender Octa Black is a bold new look for Land Rover's iconic model. The interior of this model also keeps with the theme, featuring carbon fiber trim throughout. The dashboard crossbar gets satin black finish while leather seats are finished in ebony color with Carpathian Grey armrests and seatbacks.
Specifications
Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine
The 2026 Land Rover Defender Octa Black retains the same powertrain as its predecessor. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine that produces an impressive 626hp. This model also gets standard fog lights, a new LED graphic for the headlights, and flush-fitting taillights. The interior features a new 13.1-inch center touchscreen, replacing the previous 10-inch unit for enhanced connectivity and entertainment options.