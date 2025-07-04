Land Rover unveils new Defender Octa with stunning all-black exterior

The Defender Octa Black is a bold new look for Land Rover's iconic model. The interior of this model also keeps with the theme, featuring carbon fiber trim throughout. The dashboard crossbar gets satin black finish while leather seats are finished in ebony color with Carpathian Grey armrests and seatbacks.

Specifications

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine

The 2026 Land Rover Defender Octa Black retains the same powertrain as its predecessor. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine that produces an impressive 626hp. This model also gets standard fog lights, a new LED graphic for the headlights, and flush-fitting taillights. The interior features a new 13.1-inch center touchscreen, replacing the previous 10-inch unit for enhanced connectivity and entertainment options.