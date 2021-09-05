Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition, with cosmetic changes, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 12:44 pm

Land Rover reveals its Defender V8 Bond Edition SUV

Land Rover's SV Bespoke division has revealed a special version of the Defender V8 SUV to celebrate its appearance in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. Called Defender V8 Bond Edition, the vehicle gets a bunch of cosmetic updates and is available in three-door 90 and five-door 110 body styles. It is fueled by a 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine.

Exteriors

The car has 22-inch wheels and four exhaust tips

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, circular headlights, and a puddle light with a unique design. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch black-colored alloy wheels with blue brake calipers. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a shark-fin antenna, a 'Defender 007' badge, vertically-positioned taillights, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information

It is fueled by a 518hp, 5.0-liter engine

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition draws power from a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 petrol engine that makes 518hp/625Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds and hit a top-speed of 240km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle gets illuminated treadplates and SV Bespoke logo

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring illuminated 'Defender 007' treadplates, the SV Bespoke logo, a wireless charger, and laser etching signifying it is 'one of 300' pieces. It houses a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with a Bond-themed animation. Multiple airbags, traction control, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition: Pricing and availability

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is limited to 300 examples worldwide. Only 15 (five 90s and 10 110s) will be sold in the UK where the car carries a starting price-tag of £105,395 (around Rs. 1.06 crore).