Bajaj Dominar 400 touring variant to be launched soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 05:08 pm

Bajaj to launch touring version of Dominar 400 in India

As per an HT Auto report, Bajaj Auto will launch a touring-specific variant of its Dominar 400 motorbike in India. It should be up for grabs next month. The upcoming motorcycle will flaunt accessories such as dual-tone handguards, a longer windscreen with a dark tint, and updated mirrors. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 373.3cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should have alloy wheels and all-LED lighting

The upcoming Bajaj Dominar 400 tourer will sit on a beam-type perimeter frame and have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windshield. The bike is expected to pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should tip the scales at around 187kg.

Information

It will run on a 39hp, 373cc engine

The upcoming Bajaj Dominar 400 touring bike will be powered by a BS6-compliant 373.3cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, DOHC engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill generates 39.4hp of maximum power at 8,650rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

For the rider's safety, the touring-friendly Bajaj Dominar 400 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Dominar 400 tourer: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Bajaj Dominar 400 tourer in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry a slight premium over the standard model which costs Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).