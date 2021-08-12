2021 Ducati XDiavel motorbike goes official at Rs. 18 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 04:18 pm

2021 Ducati XDiavel launched in two trims

Italian automaker Ducati has launched its XDiavel motorcycle in India. It starts at Rs. 18 lakh and is available in two variants: Dark and Black Star. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a head-turning look and is offered with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,262cc L-Twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 3.5-inch instrument console and rider-only seat

Ducati XDiavel sports a muscular fuel tank, a twin-tip exhaust, a rider-only saddle, a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder, sweptback handlebars, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. The Dark variant has a carbon black frame, matte black wheels, and Dark Stealth paintwork, while the Black Star gets a suede seat fabric and gray-matte black color scheme with red stripe.

Information

It runs on a 160hp, 1,262cc engine

The Ducati XDiavel draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,262cc, Testastretta DVT engine that generates a maximum power of 160hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 127.4Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It offers disc brakes on both the wheels

The Ducati XDiavel is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cruise control, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and launch control. Multiple ride modes are also offered. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Ducati XDiavel: Pricing and availability

The Dark and Black Star variants of the Ducati XDiavel sport a price-figure of Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 22.6 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the motorcycle in India have also started.