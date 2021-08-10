2021 Ducati XDiavel motorcycle to be launched on August 12
Italian automaker Ducati has announced that it will launch its XDiavel motorbike in India on August 12. It is likely to be offered in two variants: Dark and Black Star. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design and is available with a host of electronic riding aids. It runs on a 1,262cc L-twin engine. Here are more details.
Get set to Xplore your Dark Side.— Ducati India (@Ducati_India) August 10, 2021
The bike has all-LED lighting and a TFT instrument cluster
Ducati XDiavel has a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only seat, a twin-tip exhaust, raised handlebars, a full-LED lighting setup, and a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster. The Dark model has a blacked-out finish, while the Black Star sports a gray and matte black paintwork with red highlights, a suede seat fabric, and red cylinder head covers. The bike runs on forged and machined alloy wheels.
It is fueled by a 158hp, 1,262cc engine
Ducati XDiavel is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,262cc, Testastretta DVT, L-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 158hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 130Nm at 5,000rpm.
It is equipped with inverted front forks
The Ducati XDiavel is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch-Brembo ABS, traction control, cornering braking system, cruise control, as well as launch control. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a single shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.
Ducati XDiavel: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Ducati XDiavel in India will be announced at the launch event on August 12. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on Triumph Rocket 3 GT.