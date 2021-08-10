Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition breaks cover

Toyota unveils the Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition in Japan

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the 35th Anniversary Special Edition model of the Supra car in its home country. It is offered in SZ-R and RZ trims and both are limited to 35 units each. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic updates both inside and out and is available with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in six shades

Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillights, and dual exhaust tips. It is flanked by gray/matte black-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs and matte black 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The SZ-R model is available in five shades including Lightning Yellow and Black Metallic, while RZ trim is offered solely in Storm Gray color.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition is available with a choice of two engines. They include a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder mill for the SZ-R model and a 3.0-liter, straight-six motor for the RZ trim.

Interiors

The vehicle offers two seats and wireless charging

Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring red seats, wireless charging, Alcantara/leather upholstery, carbon accents on the dashboard, sport pedals, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also gets a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and parking sensors ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

How much does it cost?

The Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition starts at 6,535,000 yen (around Rs. 44 lakh) for the SZ-R trim and goes up to 7,835,000 yen (roughly Rs. 52.8 lakh) for the RZ variant. The car's buyers will be selected via a raffle on September 7.