In order to increase sales this month, Japanese automaker Toyota has announced attractive discounts and deals on its popular models, including the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Yaris. These discounts are valid for the month of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate benefits. Here are more details.

Key details A detailed look at the offers

The Toyota Glanza is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, along with a cash and exchange benefit of Rs. 10,000 each. The Urban Cruiser SUV is up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. Meanwhile, the Yaris can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, along with a cash and corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 each.

Car #1 Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 7.18 lakh

The Toyota Glanza features an elegant design with a chrome-finished grille, an all-LED lighting setup, a power antenna, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. The hatchback runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that is offered in two tunes: 82hp/113Nm and 88.5hp/113Nm (Smart Hybrid model).

Car #2 Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price begins at Rs. 8.50 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser sports a dual-slat grille, roof rails, LED lighting on the back and front, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with an adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and twin airbags. The four-wheeler draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol motor that delivers 103.2hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Toyota Yaris: Price starts at Rs. 9.16 lakh