Ahead of its unveiling in April, German automaker Audi has previewed the 2022 Q4 e-tron compact electric SUV. The upcoming car will be based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. It will have a sporty look and a spacious cabin made of eco-friendly materials. It will also house an augmented-reality head-up display (HUD) system. Here are more details.

Exteriors The vehicle will have a length of 4,589mm

The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron will look similar to the Q4 e-tron concept showcased in 2019. The car will feature a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a length of 4,589mm.

Interiors The car will have a luxurious tech-loaded cabin

The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron will have a luxurious cabin with optional Nappa leather upholstery, auto climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.3-inch instrument cluster with a digital "virtual cockpit," and a 10.1-inch/11.6-inch MMI infotainment console. An augmented-reality head-up display (HUD) on the windshield will also be available. Apart from driving information, the HUD will also show navigation elements onto the windshield.

Performance It should deliver a range of 450km/charge

Powertrain-related details of the 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to have an 82kWh battery pack and two electric motors that will deliver a combined power output of 300hp. The car should sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds and deliver a range of around 450km on a single charge.

Information 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron: Pricing and availability