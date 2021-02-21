German automaker Porsche is expected to unveil its 911 Safari model later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car has been found testing, revealing its key design details. As per the images, it will look similar to the standard 911, barring some cosmetic changes like tweaked bumpers, wheel arch extensions, and increased ride height. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have an off-road friendly design

The Porsche 911 Safari will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, and oval-shaped headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A single wrap-around taillight, a big wing, and dual exhaust tips will be present on the rear end.

Information The vehicle should churn out 443hp of power

The Porsche 911 Safari is expected to draw power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, flat-six engine that would generate 443hp of maximum power and 530Nm of peak torque. The mill should be linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors It will have a 2-seater cabin

No information regarding the interiors of the Porsche 911 Safari is available. However, it should have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, traction control, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should ensure passengers' safety.

Information Porsche 911 Safari: Pricing and availability