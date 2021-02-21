Italian automaker Maserati will unveil the Grecale SUV by the end of this year, and it will be positioned below Levante in the company's line-up. In the latest development, the company has released teaser images of the upcoming car. As per the pictures, it will come with sleek LED headlights, the company's signature grille with multiple slats, and quad exhaust tips. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have an all-LED lighting setup

The Maserati Grecale will sport the brand's signature grille with its logo and multiple vertical slats, wide air dams, and narrow LED headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by A-pillar-mounted ORVMs and blacked-out alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, quad exhausts tips, an integrated spoiler, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors will grace the car's rear section.

Information It will run on a V6 petrol engine

The Maserati Grecale SUV is expected to draw power from a detuned V6 petrol engine sourced from the MC20. However, the SUV might also get a 4-cylinder mill or a hybrid powertrain.

Interiors Multiple airbags should be available for safety

Details pertaining to the interiors of the Maserati Grecale are not available yet. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be there to ensure the safety of the passengers.

