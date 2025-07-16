Amazon taps rival SpaceX to launch more Kuiper internet satellites
What's the story
Amazon has once again taken the help of Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its next batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites. The mission, dubbed KF-01, is set for today at 2:18am ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. A total of 24 Kuiper satellites will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during this mission.
Project details
Amazon's race against FCC deadline
Amazon launched Project Kuiper in 2019 with a vision to provide broadband internet through a network of over 3,000 satellites. The company has been racing against time to meet a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) deadline that requires it to have around 1,600 satellites in orbit by the end of July 2026. If today's launch is successful, it will bring the total number of Kuiper satellites in orbit to 78.
Launch strategy
Kuiper has booked up to 83 launches
To meet the FCC's deadline, Amazon is aggressively manufacturing and launching satellites, booking significant capacity with launch providers. So far, Kuiper has booked up to 83 launches including three rides with SpaceX. This comes as a strategic move in a market dominated by Starlink's network of some 8,000 satellites. Despite the unusual alliance between Amazon and SpaceX for this mission, it highlights the competitive nature of the satellite internet industry.
Financial commitment
Amazon could spend $23 billion to build Kuiper constellation
Amazon has invested over $10 billion in Project Kuiper, with analysts estimating the company could spend up to $23 billion to build its full constellation. This estimate doesn't include terminal costs for consumers. Despite these high costs, the satellite internet market is projected to grow to at least $40 billion by 2030. If Amazon captures 30% of this market, it could generate $7.1 billion in sales from Kuiper by 2032.