What's the story

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX will continue operating its Dragon spacecraft, reversing a statement made just hours earlier amid his escalating conflict with US President Donald Trump.

Musk had declared that SpaceX would begin decommissioning the Dragon capsule—a critical vehicle for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

This came in response to Trump's threats to cancel federal contracts with Musk's companies.

However, in a later update, Musk clarified that the spacecraft will remain active.