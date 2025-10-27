The story behind Mouni Roy's Indian restaurant, Badmaash

Actor Mouni Roy has made a name for herself in the food and beverage industry with her chain of Indian restaurants called Badmaash. Recently, the high-end pricing of the place has been making headlines. While a single roti costs ₹100, Shahi Tukda or Gulab Jamun costs ₹410. Avocado Bhel, a unique item created by mixing avocado and jhalmuri, is priced at ₹400, and prawn dishes touch ₹800. Clearly, the only attraction isn't the food, but the overall experience. Right?

Restaurant inspiration Badmaash is a dream come true for Roy When asked about her inspiration behind starting the chain, Roy shared that her love for food has always been a driving force. Speaking at the Indian Restaurant Congress 2024, she said, "I used to travel and sit with my little book and have coffee and croissant at a sidewalk cafe...I'd always imagine having a cafeteria or a coffee shop." "That did not happen, but I love Indian food." So, when a chance arrived at her doorstep, she leaped.

Business opportunity 'I've always wanted to have a restaurant' The actor revealed that the opportunity to enter the restaurant business came from her husband and his friends, who own VRO Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. "When they presented the idea to me, I jumped at it. I've always wanted to have a restaurant that I can call my own," she said. "The joy you feel when others enjoy the food you serve - it's wholesome and fulfilling. That was it for me."

Culinary innovation Roy's vision for Badmaash For Roy, Badmaash is not just another Indian restaurant; it's her way of reimagining traditional flavors. "Indian cuisine has so much potential. You can do so much with it," she said. The actor revealed that she was involved in curating both the food and the look of her restaurants. "I like to sit on menus and plan how the restaurant is going to look. These are my two favorite things to do."

Menu personalization Fusion Indian food with a Bollywood vibe Roy likes to make the restaurant experience very personal. She shared that she doesn't eat desserts or sweets, so they created a drink called Mounilicious, which isn't too sweet but is made really well. "I like to make it very personal...and that makes me very happy." The restaurant serves fusion Indian food and has a Bollywood vibe with a bar that's literally lit and plants everywhere.