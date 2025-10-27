Will Pawan Kalyan lead 'Varisu' director's social drama?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan may soon collaborate with director Vamshi Paidipally for a new project, according to Gulte. The film will be produced by Dil Raju, who has previously worked with Paidipally on five films. This potential collaboration comes after Paidipally's recent venture Varisu (Varasudu) with Thalapathy Vijay.
Project details
What we know about the project
Paidipally is currently working on a social drama, for which he initially approached Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. However, Khan reportedly backed out for undisclosed reasons. Following this, there were talks of Salman Khan joining the project, but those plans didn't materialize either. Now, reports suggest that producer Raju is considering Kalyan for the lead role in this film.
Past partnership
Raju and Kalyan's previous collaboration
Raju and Kalyan previously teamed up for the successful film Vakeel Saab. After wrapping up Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Kalyan is expected to commit to Raju's project. Meanwhile, Paidipally has reportedly modified the script he initially narrated to Khan, keeping Kalyan's stardom and political image in mind. Official confirmation about this buzz is still awaited.