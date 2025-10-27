'Jamtara 2' actor Sachin Chandwade (25) dies by suicide

Young Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, who appeared in the popular Hindi web series Jamtara 2, has died by suicide. He was 25. His death has left the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries in shock, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues. The incident reportedly took place at his residence in Jalgaon's Parola.

Tragic incident He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries Chandwade was found hanging at his home by family members on October 23, who immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Although he was initially admitted to a private hospital in his village Undirkhede, his condition reportedly worsened and he was later shifted to a Dhule hospital. Despite the best efforts of doctors, the actor succumbed to his injuries on October 24 at around 1:30am.

Dual career Chandwade juggled acting with his job as software engineer Chandwade hailed from Jalgaon district and juggled acting and software engineering. He was employed at an IT Park in Pune while also pursuing his passion for acting. As per his close ones, the talented actor was determined toward his goals and had been fascinated by creative arts since childhood. His sudden demise has left everyone heartbroken, with many expressing their shock online. One fan on X wrote, "Why did you do this?" while another comment read: "Will miss you bhau."

Career highlights His work in 'Jamtara 2,' upcoming film 'Asurvan' Chandwade was well known for his role in Jamtara 2, the Netflix crime drama that delved into phishing scams in small-town India. He played a character role on the show and was lauded for his natural screen presence. Just days before his death, he had shared the motion poster of his upcoming Marathi film Asurvan on social media. The film, directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, also stars Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare.