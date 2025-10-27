LOADING...
'BB 19' housemates question Abhishek Bajaj

'BB 19' promo: Farrhana, Tanya, Neelam tear into Abhishek Bajaj

By Isha Sharma
Oct 27, 2025
04:17 pm
What's the story

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises to be a battleground as housemates will take on Abhishek Bajaj for allegedly breaking the show's rules. A new promo shows Farrhana Bhatt angrily questioning both Ashnoor Kaur and Bajaj, asking if they've "lost their minds or if they're kids." Gaurav Khanna then calls Bajaj the biggest kid in his team.

Defense

'You're the biggest kid in our team': Khanna to Bajaj

Bajaj defended himself, saying he was just having "fun." Neelam Giri countered by saying Bajaj didn't realize his mistake. Tanya Mittal then told Bajaj to stop talking, as at least Kaur was apologizing while he wanted to "hug everyone without feeling sorry." Per reports, Bajaj and Kaur recently talked without their mics, which is against the show's rules. Resultantly, to set an example, everyone except Kaur, Bajaj, and Mridul Tiwari (captain) was nominated.

Recent developments

'Bigg Boss 19' double elimination shakes up house dynamics

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 shocked fans with a double elimination. Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were sent packing from the show. The current contestants include Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kaur, Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Bajaj, Mittal, Pranit More, and Giri, among others. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is available on JioHotstar and Colors TV.