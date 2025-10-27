'BB 19' promo: Farrhana, Tanya, Neelam tear into Abhishek Bajaj

Defense

'You're the biggest kid in our team': Khanna to Bajaj

Bajaj defended himself, saying he was just having "fun." Neelam Giri countered by saying Bajaj didn't realize his mistake. Tanya Mittal then told Bajaj to stop talking, as at least Kaur was apologizing while he wanted to "hug everyone without feeling sorry." Per reports, Bajaj and Kaur recently talked without their mics, which is against the show's rules. Resultantly, to set an example, everyone except Kaur, Bajaj, and Mridul Tiwari (captain) was nominated.