Kangana tells court she regrets 2020 tweet during farmers' protest
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has expressed regret over her controversial 2020 tweet. The tweet in question misidentified an elderly woman farmer as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano and claimed she was "available for ₹100" to join protests. The remark, made during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws, had sparked widespread outrage and legal notices demanding an apology. On Monday, the actor and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament appeared before a Bathinda court and apologized for her comment.
Controversy details
Ranaut's original tweet sparked controversy
In December 2020, as farmers marched toward Delhi to protest against the Centre's farm laws, Ranaut tweeted, misidentifying Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Dadi- one of the faces of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh. The tweet alleged that Kaur was "available for ₹100" to attend demonstrations. Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh publicly rebuked Ranaut on social media for spreading misinformation, further fueling the controversy.
Legal proceedings
Defamation case filed against Ranaut
After facing backlash, Ranaut deleted the controversial tweet. However, a defamation case was filed against her by 73-year-old Kaur from Punjab's Bathinda district. The Supreme Court had refused to entertain a petition by Ranaut to dismiss the defamation case in September this year. The court remarked, "You added spice. It was not a simple retweet." Now, nearly five years later, she has finally expressed regret over her statement in court.