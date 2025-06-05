What's the story

OnePlus has officially launched its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3.

The device will be available in Europe and North America starting June 5, 2025, with an India launch slated for later.

The new tablet promises improvements in performance, display quality, and software features.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and runs OxygenOS 15 with several artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.