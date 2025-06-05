OnePlus launches world's first tablet with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
What's the story
OnePlus has officially launched its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3.
The device will be available in Europe and North America starting June 5, 2025, with an India launch slated for later.
The new tablet promises improvements in performance, display quality, and software features.
It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and runs OxygenOS 15 with several artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
Device details
2 RAM options are available
The OnePlus Pad 3 comes in two configurations: one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and another with a whopping 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
It also features a cooling system made of graphene composite with vapor chambers for heat dissipation.
The tablet packs a massive 12,140mAh battery that can deliver up to six hours of gaming or up to 17 hours of video playback on a single charge.
Display specs
Display and audio experience
The OnePlus Pad 3 sports a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3.4K resolution and a pixel density of 315ppi.
The display supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it ideal for gaming and video streaming.
It also comes with eight symmetrically placed speakers: four woofers and four tweeters, for an immersive audio experience while watching movies or playing games on the go.
Software features
Tablet runs on OxygenOS 15
The OnePlus Pad 3 runs on OxygenOS 15 and comes with productivity features such as AI Writer and AI Summarize. It also supports Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI.
The device's multitasking tool, Open Canvas, has been updated for smoother drag-and-drop actions and better split-screen suggestions.
These enhancements make the tablet a potential laptop alternative for users who need a portable yet powerful device for work or study.
Accessory details
Stylus and keyboard support
The OnePlus Pad 3 is compatible with the new OnePlus Pad keyboard and the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus.
The keyboard features larger keycaps, a dedicated AI key, and an adjustable viewing angle of up to 165 degrees. It also supports NFC pairing and magnetic attachment for easy connectivity.
The stylus can detect up to 16,000 pressure levels while a redesigned folio case with a tri-folding system offers multiple viewing angles.