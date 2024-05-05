Next Article

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite may start at ₹20,000

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite spotted on BIS, India launch imminent

By Akash Pandey 01:59 pm May 05, 202401:59 pm

What's the story OnePlus is developing a new smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. The speculation was triggered when tipster Sanju Choudhary discovered a new OnePlus smartphone, on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The device, identified by model number CPH2619, is suspected to be the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. It is expected to feature several upgrades over its predecessor, with the most significant one being its display technology.

Speculations abound

Potential rebranding of OPPO A3

While the BIS certification doesn't disclose any specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is said to be a rebranded version of OPPO A3—currently exclusive to China. It will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen instead of an LCD, supporting Full-HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint scanner, an upgrade from a side-mounted sensor on the predecessor. It may feature 50MP primary and 2MP secondary rear cameras, and a 16MP front camera.

Anticipated features

Expected processor and battery upgrades

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is rumored to use a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. Buyers may get options for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, with up to 256GB storage capacity. Under the hood, a robust 5,500mAh battery is expected, with support for 33W fast charging. On the software front, the phone may run Android 14-based Oxygen OS.