OnePlus 12, 12R's global launch likely on January 24, 2024

1/5

Technology 3 min read

OnePlus 12, 12R's global launch likely on January 24, 2024

By Akash Pandey 11:18 am Nov 28, 202311:18 am

The OnePlus 12 will include an Alert Slider on the left

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, in China on December 5, 2023. Besides, the company will also introduce the mid-range OnePlus 12R. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not yet confirmed the global launch date of the device for countries like India, the USA, the UK, and parts of Europe. However, Android Authority citing source @1NormalUsername has discovered what could possibly be the global launch date of the upcoming OnePlus flagship device.

2/5

Plausible date comes straight from OnePlus

OnePlus has initiated a worldwide marketing drive for the OnePlus 12, accompanied by a giveaway that inadvertently hints at the potential global launch date. According to the terms and conditions on the OnePlus US site discovered by @1NormalUsername, the giveaway concludes on January 23, 2024. Additionally, the Indian OnePlus site suggests the giveaway will end a day before the OnePlus 12 launch. Connecting these details strongly suggests a global launch date of January 24, 2024, for the OnePlus 12.

3/5

OnePlus 12R may debut in the US

OnePlus's global marketing drive for OnePlus 12 focuses on key regions like the US, UK, and India. As part of this campaign, OnePlus is encouraging the public to subscribe on their website using their email address. The US-specific website mentions that registered users stand a chance to win the OnePlus 12 and "another new phone," which suggests that OnePlus might be expanding the OnePlus 12R to more countries, including the US. To recall, OnePlus 11R was exclusive to India only.

4/5

The handsets could be launched earlier as well

While OnePlus hasn't officially announced the launch date, there's a chance the smartphones could debut earlier. If January 24, 2024 is the sales date, the potential launch might occur around January 17, 2024—a week prior. OnePlus intends to release both devices in India and other countries. It is plausible that the Indian launch event might differ from the global one. However, it's worth noting that OnePlus previously unveiled the OnePlus 11/11R simultaneously with the global launch of the OnePlus 11.

5/5

OnePlus 12: What are the expected specifications

The OnePlus 12 may sport a 2K, 6.82-inch BOE X1 OLED, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nits peak brightness. The IP68-rated device would include a 50MP primary, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP periscope lens. A 32MP front camera is also anticipated. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, likely with up to 24GB/1TB configuration is expected. The phone will boot Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14. It could pack a 5,400mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.