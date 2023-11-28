OnePlus 12 v/s OnePlus 11: Major upgrades over last-year's flagship

OnePlus 12 v/s OnePlus 11: Major upgrades over last-year's flagship

By Akash Pandey Nov 28, 2023

The OnePlus 12 would be available in at least 3 color options

OnePlus is set to introduce its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, on December 5. The company has now revealed the official images of the device, confirming its color variants. The highly anticipated smartphone is set to outshine its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, with a host of advanced features and technologies. Here, we'll explore the significant changes that are expected to be introduced in the OnePlus 12, including the revamped design, enhanced camera system, and more.

The handset is receiving an IP68 rating

In terms of design, the OnePlus 12 may showcase symmetrical bezels. Also, it will include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which is a must for a flagship smartphone. That being said, the camera module will now contain an 'H' branding for Hasselblad, and the flash will be located outside the camera ring. Furthermore, the Alert Slider will be found on the phone's left side, enabling OnePlus to introduce a newly integrated antenna.

Display enhancements include higher peak brightness

The OnePlus 12 is confirmed to sport a BOE-sourced 2K LTPO OLED panel with a peak brightness of 2,600-nits, a significant leap from the OnePlus 11's 1,300-nits. The device is also rumored to incorporate 2,160Hz PWM Dimming technology, which minimizes flickering at low brightness levels. This innovative feature has been previously seen in mid-range devices like the HONOR 90, which showcases an even higher 3,840Hz PWM Dimming frequency.

Improved imagery and better zooming capabilities are expected

The OnePlus 12's primary rear camera is confirmed to receive an upgrade with the new Sony LYTIA (LYT-808) sensor. This sensor aims to enhance picture quality and brightness without causing overexposure. Moreover, rumors hint at an improved telephoto camera with a confirmed periscope lens that was absent on the previous flagship. The periscope lens will offer superior zoom capabilities. For enhanced image processing, OPPO's first-generation self-developed image quality engine Display P1 chip will be on board.

It will offer more RAM/storage and wireless charging support

The OnePlus 12 will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as opposed to OnePlus 11's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Speculations suggest that it may offer increased RAM and storage options, with the base variant starting at 12GB/256GB and the top-end version potentially reaching 24GB/1TB. The device is also rumored to house a larger (5,400mAh v/s 5,000mAh) battery than its predecessor. In addition to 100W wired charging like OnePlus 11, it may also support 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Should you wait for the OnePlus 12?

The OnePlus 12 will offer substantial upgrades over the outgoing model. These include a high-brightness OLED panel, a cutting-edge Sony LYTIA sensor, a larger battery, wireless charging capabilities, more RAM and storage, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, and superior dust and water ingress protection. If you're considering purchasing a OnePlus flagship, we suggest waiting for the upcoming OnePlus 12.