Written by Sanjana Shankar September 16, 2023

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new budget-friendly tablet, called the OnePlus Pad Go, in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official social media channels and Flipkart. While the launch appears to be imminent, a scoop by Digital Trends has revealed the design of the tablet. Moreover, some leaks and rumors have tipped the expected specifications too.

The OnePlus Pad Go will sport a 2K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, similar to the OnePlus Pad. The leaked image suggests the tablet will get a single camera but without the LED flash. The upcoming "mid-tier entertainment tablet" will also support Dolby Atmos audio, ensuring an enhanced audio experience for users. The new tablet could provide superior display quality compared to its rivals in the same price range.

The OnePlus Pad Go will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and will receive an update to Android 14 shortly after its release. The tablet will feature a Content Sync function, allowing OnePlus users to seamlessly sync clipboard content and share files between smartphones and the tablet. This integration aims to improve cross-device connectivity among OnePlus tablets and smartphones. Reports also suggest the tablet could get a large battery.

The OnePlus Pad Go will offer a shared hotspot for easy data sharing between phones and tablets, as well as screen mirroring, synced notifications, and call management capabilities. It's worth mentioning that with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go, the company will be making an entry into the budget tablet segment to take on Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo.

