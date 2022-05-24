Technology

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad (2022) debuts with Snapdragon 680 chipset

Written by Akash Pandey May 24, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Xiaoxin Pad (2022) has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has unveiled its latest tablet, the Xiaoxin Pad (2022), in China. As for the key highlights, it sports a 10.6-inch LCD panel, a single front and rear camera, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 7,700mAh battery. The brand is yet to reveal the pricing for the tablet that gets up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lenovo has introduced its latest tablet as a successor to Xiaoxin Pad, which was unveiled last year in October.

The Xiaoxin Pad (2022) comes with an improved processor and gets a new 4GB/64GB base variant.

Talking about the global markets, its predecessor was launched as the Lenovo Tab P11. So, the new tablet may arrive globally with the moniker Lenovo Tab P12.

Design and display The tablet gets a 2K LCD display

Xiaoxin Pad (2022) is offered in two different shades (Photo credit: Lenovo)

The Xiaoxin Pad (2022) features a rectangular screen with thick bezels and a top-centered front camera when handled horizontally. It sports a single camera on the rear panel. The tablet comes with a 10.6-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel. It is offered in Gray and Blue color options. The product measures 7.45mm in thickness and weighs 465g.

Information It is equipped with 8MP front and rear cameras

The Xiaoxin Pad (2022) gets a single 8MP rear camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the product

The Xiaoxin Pad (2022) is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the tablet boots Android 12 OS and packs a 7,700mAh battery with fast-charging support. It has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the product include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaoxin Pad (2022): Pricing and availability

The Xiaoxin Pad (2022) comes in Gray and Blue colors. The pricing and availability details of the tablet are yet to be revealed by the brand. However, it is expected to start at CNY 1,700 (nearly Rs. 19,800)