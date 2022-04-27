Technology

Vivo S15e debuts with Exynos 1080 SoC: Check features

Vivo S15e debuts with Exynos 1080 SoC: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 27, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Vivo S15e comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has announced its latest mid-ranger, the S15e, alongside the flagship X80 series in China. As for the key highlights, the handset packs an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, an Exynos 1080 SoC, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. It will go on sale from April 30 onward at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,400) for its 8GB/128GB base variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

The S15e is Vivo's newest addition to its S-series smartphone line-up. As promised, the company introduced the handset at its latest event, alongside the X80 line-up.

The device has a modern design and decent features, but the 5nm Samsung chipset remains its most exciting aspect.

The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in Gold, Blue, and Black color variants.

Design and display The display offers 1,300-nits of peak brightness

The Vivo S15e features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The rear panel of the device mounts a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It packs a 16MP front-facing camera

The Vivo S15e is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper with LED flash. For selfies, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals An Exynos 1080 chipset powers the device

The Vivo S15e is powered by an Exynos 1080 chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo S15e: Pricing and availability

The Vivo S15e starts at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,400) for 8GB/128GB model. Further, it costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900) and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 29,250) for 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. The handset is offered in Gold, Blue, and Black colors.