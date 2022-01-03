Vivo Y21T goes official in India at Rs. 16,500

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y21T launched in India

Vivo has launched a new budget-friendly Y21T model in India at Rs. 16,490. The handset was first announced in Indonesia a few days ago but with slightly different hardware. The India-specific Y21T features an LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, a Snapdragon 680 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11 support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y21T is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of affordable smartphones. Although it lacks some high-end features, the company is hopeful of taking on rivals with a 50MP main camera, a 90Hz screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. In India, the Y21T is pitted against the Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme 8i, and the Redmi Note 10S.

Display The device is offered in two color options

The Vivo Y21T sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a rectangular camera module on the back. The handset has a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Midnight Blue and Pearl White color options.

Information It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y21T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals It houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y21T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM support, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y21T: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y21T carries a price-tag of Rs. 16,490 for the solo 4GB/128GB variant. It can be purchased through partner retail stores across the country.