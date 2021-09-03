Vivo X70 Pro appears on TENAA certification site; specifications revealed

Vivo X70 series will debut globally on September 10

Vivo is gearing up to launch the X70 series of smartphones in China on September 9. In the latest development, the X70 Pro, with model number V2134A, has been spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will offer a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ display, a 50MP quad rear camera setup, and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The Vivo X70 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 158.30x73.21x7.99mm and weigh 185 grams. It will be offered in at least a black color option.

Internals

It will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor

The Vivo X70 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,380mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X70 Pro will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, a 12MP tertiary snapper, and an 8MP sensor which might be the telephoto lens. For selfies, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Vivo X70 Pro: Pricing and availability

Vivo will announce the pricing and availability details of the X70 Pro at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 9 and globally on September 10. However, considering the specifications, it may start at around Rs. 50,000-52,000.