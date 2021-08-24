Redmi 10 Prime to debut in India on September 3

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 12:10 am

Redmi 10 Prime's India launch date confirmed

Redmi is all set to launch its latest budget-range Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India on September 3. The company has activated a dedicated microsite for the handset, revealing some of its key features. The Redmi 10 Prime will come with a punch-hole design, an adaptive screen refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio chipset as well as two microphones. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device will offer a 90Hz 'AdaptiveSync' display

The Redmi 10 Prime will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz 'AdaptiveSync' refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 Prime might be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 9W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10 Prime: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10 Prime will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 3. It will be priced at around Rs. 10,000.