Redmi 10 Prime teased to be launched soon in India

Redmi 10 Prime officially teased; to debut soon

Redmi India is planning to introduce its upcoming Redmi 10 Prime smartphone soon. In the latest development, Xiaomi Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain has shared a tweet that hints at the Redmi 10 Prime model, which is "coming soon." Previous reports suggest it will be a rebranded version of Redmi 10, which went official in the international markets earlier this week. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the teaser with all prime numbers

The phone could offer 90Hz AdaptiveSync display

The Redmi 10 Prime will likely feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

A 50MP main camera is expected

The quad rear cameras on the Redmi 10 Prime will include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

It will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor

The Redmi 10 Prime is believed to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and 9W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi 10 Prime: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10 Prime mobile at the time of its launch, which could happen soon. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 12,000.