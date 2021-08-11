Samsung Galaxy A03s tipped to cost €150

Samsung is reportedly working on a new budget smartphone, called the Galaxy A03s. According to 91mobiles, the handset will cost €150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 3GB/32GB variant and will come in three color options. It is also expected to sport a 6.51-inch screen, triple rear cameras, a Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Samsung Galaxy A03s is said to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device might bear a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 270ppi. It will come in Blue, Black, and White color options.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will likely have a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it should get a 5MP selfie snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

At present, the official pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy A03s is unknown. However, it has been tipped to cost €150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 3GB/32GB model.