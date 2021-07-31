Samsung Galaxy A03s support page goes live; India launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:38 pm

Support page of Samsung Galaxy A03s appears on official site

Samsung's next A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A03s, is likely to go official in India soon. In the latest development, the support page of the handset has appeared on the Samsung India website, with model number SM-A037F/DS. Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy A03s will offer a 6.5-inch display, a Helio G35 chipset, and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

An HD+ display is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will likely feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it is expected to pack a dual camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) PLS IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

There will be a 5MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is rumored to get a dual camera module, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it might get a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will offer 15W fast-charging support

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is speculated to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port should be offered.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A03s are under the wraps as of now. However, considering the leaks, it could be launched in the coming days and cost around Rs. 14,000.