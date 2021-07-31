OnePlus 10 Pro appears in renders; in-display selfie camera expected

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:31 pm

OnePlus 10 Pro's renders suggest presence of Hasselblad camera system

OnePlus might be planning to launch its next flagship series, the OnePlus 10 line-up, in early 2022. In the latest update, Let's Go Digital and Jermaine Smit have released concept-based renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro model. As per the images, it will offer a Hasselblad camera setup on the rear, a curved display, and an under-display selfie shooter. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a QHD+ Fluid AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely feature an edge-to-edge curved screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a leather back panel. However, a centrally aligned punch-hole cut-out could also be expected. The device shall bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 526ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information

The phone will boast a large rear camera module

The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to sport a large circular camera unit on the rear with dual sensors, a xenon flash, and an LED flash. Further details about the front and rear cameras are unknown as of now.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 10 Pro should draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing

The official pricing information of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen in 2022. However, given the leaked specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 69,000.