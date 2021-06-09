OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 06:22 pm

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and specifications revealed

OnePlus is all set to announce the Nord CE 5G model in India tomorrow i.e. June 10. Now, just a day ahead of its launch, the handset's promo video and photos have been leaked online, leaving very little for speculation and imagination. It will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

First, take a look at the promo video

OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G pic.twitter.com/9ovnqoXxKL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

Design and display

The phone will have a thickness of 7.9mm

OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the shade of white/silver OnePlus Nord CE 5G's Charcoal Black color variant OnePlus Nord CE 5G's Blue Void color option OnePlus CE 5G will support Always-on Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a thickness of 7.9mm, and will be offered in three colors, including Charcoal Black, Blue Void, and a shade of white/silver.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will offer 30W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will arrive in India at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 with an additional Rs. 1,000 off on transactions via HDFC Bank cards. The handset will go on open sale from June 16 via Amazon and OnePlus's official e-store.