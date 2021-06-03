Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's full specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 5G appears on Geekbench platform

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 5G, in India on June 10. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has leaked the full specifications of the handset, claiming that it will come with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Separately, the device has also appeared on the Geekbench platform with 12GB of RAM.

How much did OnePlus Nord CE 5G score on Geekbench?

The Geekbench listing of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, with model number OnePlus EB2103, was uploaded on June 2. As per the listing, the device has achieved a single-core score of 621 and a multi-core score of 1,789.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, a plastic build, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a thickness of 7.9mm and will be offered in multiple color options.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP OmniVision primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing details of the Nord CE 5G at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 10. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000. The handset will be available via Amazon.