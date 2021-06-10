OnePlus Nord CE 5G, TV U1S series launched in India

OnePlus launches Nord CE 5G, TV U1S series in India

At its Summer Launch Event, OnePlus has announced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 5G, alongside the U1S series of smart televisions. The phone starts at Rs. 22,999, while the TV range carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 39,999. Talking about the Nord CE 5G, it features a 90Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 7.9mm slim body

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 7.9mm thick body, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray color options.

Information

It has a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Smart TVs

The OnePlus TV U1S series has a 4K LED display

Separately, the OnePlus TV U1S series boasts of an ultra-slim bezel design. It comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, all with a 4K LED display, HDR support, and Gamma Engine optimization. They offer support for built-in Chromecast, OnePlus Connect 2.0, Alexa as well as Google Assistant for voice control, and run on Android TV 10 OS along with OxygenPlay 2.0 content discovery platform.

Information

They pack 30W stereo speakers

The OnePlus TV U1S series has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. They offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a host of I/O ports including HDMI 1 port with eARC. For audio, they pack 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Nord CE 5G starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants cost Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It will be up for pre-orders starting June 11 and will go on sale from June 16 onwards. The TV U1S series starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch model and goes up to Rs. 62,999 for the 65-inch version.

Information

OnePlus TV Camera is priced at Rs. 2,499

OnePlus has also introduced a webcam, called the OnePlus TV Camera. It supports 1080p video calls at 30fps. For privacy, the webcam has a physical shutter and offers a Type-C port for connectivity. It is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be sold separately.