Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 12:05 am

POCO X3 GT will debut in Malaysia on July 28

POCO is gearing up to launch the X3 GT smartphone in Malaysia on July 28. The event will be live-streamed via POCO Malaysia's official Facebook page from 8pm (5:30pm IST) onwards. The handset is believed to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model that debuted in China in May. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset will offer a 120Hz LCD display

Considering that the X3 GT will be a rebadged version of China-specific Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, it will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Information

It will feature a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be backed by a Dimensity 1100 chipset

The POCO X3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO X3 GT will be announced at the July 28 launch event. However, the device is tipped to carry a price-tag of around €300 (roughly Rs. 26,500).