POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 12:39 am

POCO X3 GT may arrive as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

POCO is likely to launch its new X3 GT smartphone in the global markets soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on multiple certification platforms, including Indonesia's Telecom Certification TKDN, confirming its official moniker. The POCO X3 GT is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in China last month.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The POCO X3 GT will feature a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It might be offered in three color variants.

Information

It will have a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 GT will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will draw power from a Dimensity 1100 chipset

The POCO X3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the X3 GT smartphone at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,000).