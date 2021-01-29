Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 12:20 am

POCO has sold more than one million units of the M2 smartphone in India since its launch in September last year. Earlier this week, the POCO C3 had achieved this milestone. As for the key highlights, the POCO M2 comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M2: At a glance

The POCO M2 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?